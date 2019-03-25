PM Nagamootoo congratulates Skerritt and Dr Shallow on CWI victory

FOLLOWING their 8-4 victory on Sunday which saw Ricky Skerritt becoming Cricket West Indies President and Dr. Kishore Shallow gaining the Vice-President post, Guyana’s Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo offered congratulations yesterday.

Skerritt and Dr. Shallow defeated Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nathan, both by 8-4 margins, at Sunday’s election in Jamaica.

The Prime Minister started his letter by saying “I offer warm congratulations to you and Dr. Kishore Shallow on your election to the Presidency and Vice-presidency of Cricket West Indies (CWI)”.

He continued; “I am aware of your background in West Indies cricket administration and experience in government, which will serve you during your term. All Guyanese wish you every success as you endeavour to provide leadership, vision and direction in the administration of our premier regional sport.”

On another note, Prime Minister Nagamootoo said; “we look forward to the healing of strained relationships with players and other stakeholders.”

“We are impressed with your ‘Cricket First’ plan, and look forward to its full execution regionwide. As you are aware, the Guyanese people are passionate and unwavering fans of West Indies cricket and look forward to annual international cricket in our country.

In this regard, we look forward to engaging with you, Dr. Shallow and the CWI Board, soonest on matters of mutual interest towards the development and growth of West Indies cricket.”

In closing, PM Nagamotoo declared; “our government is also keen on forging a stronger and mutually beneficial working relationship with CWI at the bilateral level, and on matters which engaged the attention of the CARICOM Sub-Committee on Cricket, and the role of the sport in the region”.