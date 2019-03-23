Skerritt urges time to change course at CWI elections today

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Cricket West Indies presidential hopeful, Ricky Skerritt, yesterday made one last rallying cry for support, warning of the need for the regional governing body to change course in order to confront the challenges before it.

The former St Kitts and Nevis government minister is bidding to prevent incumbent president Dave Cameron from securing a fourth successive term, at CWI elections here today.

He is partnered by St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association president, Dr Kishore Shallow, who is up against vice-president Emmanuel Nanthan.

Skerritt said he and Shallow would bring an inclusive approach to the management of West Indies cricket, ensuring that all critical stakeholders play a role in helping to develop the game.

“We will rely on former players and all of our stakeholders for input into the creation of our agenda for change, and the design of simple but intelligent strategies to implement that agenda,” Skerritt said.

“We would like our stakeholders to share responsibility for the agenda and strive to become its co-owners. We need to adjust our sails before it’s too late.”

Skerritt and Shallow have campaigned on a 10-point Cricket First Plan, promoting the importance of creating a ‘cricket-centric culture’ and repairing the relationship with the vital stakeholder community.

However, Skerritt said what was just as important was the level of leadership ability and integrity, which would become the hallmark of CWI leadership, once he and Shallow were elected.

“Dr Shallow and myself will bring integrity and a greater commitment to the needs of cricket,” the 62-year-old noted.

“We will ensure that our executive management team is focussed strongly on the underlying governance and performance principles that generate successful organisational change, learning and improvement.

“The results of these efforts usually hinge on leadership skills and the personal effectiveness of the people leading and implementing them. These principles are not new to us.

“To be successful, we need to continually rediscover them for ourselves, repackage them for our time, and make them relevant for today’s problems and circumstances.”

The Skerritt/Shallow ticket has gained widespread support in recent weeks, with several legendary former players like Clive Lloyd and Sir Vivian Richards, publicly endorsing the duo.

They have also gained the support of two regional prime ministers, Dr Keith Mitchell of Grenada and Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent.

However, so far, Skerritt and Shallow have only publicly secured the backing of two territorial boards – Trinidad and Tobago and Leeward Islands – giving them just four of the seven votes needed to win the election.

Cameron and Nanthan, meanwhile, have already secured the support of Barbados, Guyana and Windward Islands, with Jamaica yet to declare their support.