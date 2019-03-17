Sand trucks at Ruimveldt Public Road a danger to life and limb

Dear Editor,

KINDLY permit me space in your newspaper to voice my concern about a very dangerous situation on one of our roadways.

Editor, as you may be aware, sand truck drivers usually park along the edge of the East Bank Demerara highway stretching from National Hardware and Torginol Paints companies on the western side of the road and on the opposite, eastern side as well, while they go about their business.

My major concern here has to do with the manner in which these drivers park. On most occasions, they are extremely close to the junctions of the road, which poses a great danger to other drivers who are attempting to get access to the highway, where our view is totally blocked by those high trucks being parked a mere metre or so away from the corners at times.

From what I understand, it is an offence to stop or park a vehicle within the first 10 metres from a corner. The situation we have here is not only a daily breach of the traffic laws, but also a daily danger to other road users as well. In addition, when these big trucks are parked on the road shoulders they force pedestrians to compete with the moving traffic for space to walk. What is worse, is that the police are often times right there at the traffic lights where they have a clear view of these breaches, but choose to ignore them. Why is this? Why don’t the police ensure that at least these truck drivers do not park within that 10-metre distance from the corner? Are we waiting until someone loses his or her life here before we fix this problem?

Editor, many times drivers coming out from the junction near Torginol are forced to take the risk of going on the highway with almost half of the vehicle already on the road; but they are still unable to see vehicles coming to Georgetown because their view is blocked by these trucks. We are playing with death every time we attempt to get on to the highway, especially given the kind of drivers we generally have on our roads. Coupled with this, there are numerous occasions when potential customers turn up in their vehicles and simply park alongside the trucks to begin negotiating their deals. This is insanity.

My other concern has to do with the fact that these trucks oftentimes are parked on the shoulders of the road. Many of us Guyanese keep complaining everyday about the poor infrastructure, and about roads being damaged mere months after construction, but we are failing to recognise all the causes of this. Those trucks are parked on the road shoulders — sometimes for hours– with tons of sand, causing severe stress on the road foundation, which results in eventual damage to the road. There are already huge sink holes on the western side of this area; isn’t the Ministry of Public Infrastructure doing anything about this?

I understand that the truck drivers need to earn a living, but at the same time, we need to look at the issue holistically. I would urge the commissioner of police, Minister David Patterson and Mayor Ubraj Narine to intervene immediately and bring some order and safety to this location. They need to identify an area off the main road where they can assemble and ply their trade, without endangering the safety of other road users.

Regards

Rovin Singh