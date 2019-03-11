Trophy Stall on board with MUSC Day of Sports

RESPONSIBLE corporate citizen, Trophy Stall, has once again shown its commitment to the development of sports across the country by partnering with the Mahaicony United Sports Club for the club’s Day of Sports set for Sunday at the Mortice Play Ground.

The day’s events will include six-a-side softball cricket, dominoes competition and circle tennis.

The entity, with branches in Bourda Market, City Mall, South Road, and Port Mourant, made a significant contribution towards the event.

At a simple presentation ceremony where Devi Sunich, wife of Managing Director Ramesh Sunich, indicated that they have always been supportive of the sport over the past years.

Andrew Persaud, who collected the trophies on behalf of the club, thanked the business entity for their support, adding that over the years Trophy Stall has continued to demonstrate their commitment towards the continued development within the sporting sector.

Meanwhile, interested teams can make contact with Inderjeet Persaud on 628-3777 for further information.

According to the club, the first ten softball teams will be accepted. Interested teams will need to pay an entrance fee of six thousand dollars. Game time is 9:30hrs with BBQ set to be on sale from 13:00hrs.