Man freed after case in death of Sasia Adams dismissed

The case in which 21-year-old Rick Sewcharran was charged with allegedly killing Princes Ramada Hotel employee Sasia Adams last July, was dismissed on Monday morning on the grounds that there was insufficient evidence linking the accused to the woman’s death.

The ruling was made by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Sewcharran, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was charged with manslaughter and was placed on $500,000 bail for the crime.

RELATED |

–Boyfriend charged for allegedly killing Sasia Adams

–Prima facie case made out against Rick Sewcharran

Particulars of the charge allege that on June 10, 2018 at Lamaha Street, Georgetown, Sewcharran unlawfully killed Adams, his 19-year-old girlfriend.

He was represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin.

A post-mortem examination which was conducted on the remains of Adams revealed that she died from blunt trauma to the head. It was conducted by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Allegations made against the accused was that he pushed the young woman out of a moving car along Lamaha Street; she died two days later on July 12, 2018 at the Balwant Singh Hospital.

At the courtroom on Monday, relatives of the victim wept uncontrollably when the ruling was made by the Chief Magistrate.

Adams’ mother could not control herself and attempted to grab the accused as he exited the court’s compound.