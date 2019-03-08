Ramdhani named top ‘Singles Player’ at CCAA National Championships

GUYANA’S premier national badminton player Narayan Ramdhani has been named top singles player over the last week.

Ramdhani represented Kings University Eagles badminton team at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) at the 2019 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) National Badminton Championships in Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Championship saw the top colleges and universities’ badminton players in Canada battle for national supremacy. Ramdhani’s performances were enough to cop the ‘top singles player’ accolade at the Championships.

The group play-offs comprised the six top badminton singles players, who competed against each other, with the top four advancing to the semi-final and medal rounds.

Ramdhani thrashed Jonah Wilson of Holland 21-8, 21-6

Ramdhani overcame Ramnish Kumar of Humber 16-21, 21-16, 21-11

Ramdhani lost to Nicholas Pittman: 13-21, 21-12, 14-21

Ramdhani got the better of Jaryd Morrissey of Mount Allision 21-16, 17-21, 21-13