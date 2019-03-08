Quick action by residents, firefighters save burning house

MADAI Sharma, 76, of Spring Garden Village, Region Two, is counting her blessings after residents and firefighters from the Anna Regina Fire Station saved her home from destruction.

The fire occurred around 20:45hrs on Sunday night. The elderly woman was spending time with relatives in Georgetown at the time of the fire.

The house is reportedly shared with one Kujeshwar called “Naresh”, who resides in the bottom flat of the apartment. The fire reportedly started in Naresh’s apartment while he was cooking on a kerosene stove. Reports indicated that Naresh had left his apartment to do an errand, leaving the stove on.

The smoke was noticed by neighbours and the woman’s son, Gowkarran Sharma. They immediately raised an alarm. Residents quickly formed a bucket brigade and managed to control the blaze.

Firefighters arrived from the Anna Regina Fire Station shortly after and put out the blaze, which destroyed the interior of the bottom flat of the building.

Officers at the fire station have launched an investigation into the blaze.