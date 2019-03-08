Gov’t to construct offices for new Pomeroon NDCs

MINISTER of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, on Friday announced that three new buildings will be constructed for the recently formed Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in the Pomeroon Supenaam Region.

Minister Bulkan, along with a team from the Region Two Administration, visited the Pomeroon area where the sites have been identified for the construction of the new NDC buildings. The NDC offices will be located at Nile Cozier, Kitty/Providence and Moruca/Phoenix.

These NDCs were established for the recently concluded Local Government Elections. Mr Narad Persaud was elected as Chairman of the Nile/Coizer NDC, while Dexter Cameron was elected as Chairman of Kitty/Providence NDC and Mr Sheldon English for the Moruca/Phoenix NDC.

Speaking to the newly-elected chairmen and councillors, Minister Bulkan spoke on the importance of the local democratic councils and the roles of elected members. He also spoke on the promise of regular local government elections and the laws governing the local governance. During his address, he acknowledged that the local government system has a lot of flaws; however, he said that those elected officers need to deliver the services to the communities by way of reaching out.

“You all need to do more, go out into the communities, devote your time, give the people your attention, they are the ones that have confidence in you,” Minister Bulkan said. He said it is the responsibility of those elected to ensure that their communities are

represented in all sectors. He therefore urged the councillors and chairmen to engage the people and to represent their interest. Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran, pledged the regional administration’s support to newly-elected NDC officers. He said that the administration will provide supervision for the construction of the new NDC buildings, staffing and training of the officials. During the minister’s visit, he also interacted with residents from the Pomeroon areas where many concerns were raised.