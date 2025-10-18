THAG to host second annual Tapas, Rum & Wine Experience this Sunday

event promises a fusion of Guyanese creativity, global flavours, and fine spirits

THE Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) is set to host its second annual Tapas, Rum & Wine event this Sunday at the Guyana Marriott Hotel Ballroom, offering patrons an evening of culinary artistry, premium beverages, and vibrant entertainment.

Sponsored by the Guyana Marriott Hotel and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), this year’s event is being touted as one of Guyana’s premier culinary and beverage experiences, bringing together some of the country’s finest chefs, caterers, and beverage experts.

From 17:00 hours to 22:00 hours, guests will be treated to a rich showcase of innovative tapas creations, paired with exclusive rum and wine selections designed to excite the palate. Participating establishments include Banks DIH Limited, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Lehr Inc., Gemini Cocktails, The Wine Vault, Grand Coastal Hotel, Bistro Café & Bar, Fresh, Nikkei Guyana, Cara Lodge, Le Chef Catering, Sushi by Selina, and the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

According to THAG, Tapas, Rum & Wine is designed not only as a night of indulgence but also as a platform to inspire culinary innovation and highlight the diversity of Guyana’s hospitality industry. “The goal of the event is to encourage local chefs to be creative, push boundaries, and show patrons the high level of craftsmanship that exists within the local hospitality industry,” a representative noted.

The Association emphasised that the event encourages patrons to see and experience food and drink differently, appreciating the creativity and thought that go into every dish and pour.

During Monday’s launch ceremony, participating chefs gave patrons a preview of what to expect. Grand Coastal’s Executive Chef, Fabio Sarmiento and Sous-Chef, John Portales, said their presentation will showcase Guyanese products elevated with international techniques, resulting in unique culinary creations that “respect the Guyanese flavour.”

Sarmiento added, “We put different techniques in the product to make a different kind of food, and respect the Guyanese flavour.” Grand Coastal, which frequently offers themed experiences such as Flavours of Guyana and Sunday Brunch, is known for combining local ingredients with international flair.

Also featured at Sunday’s event will be Sushi by Selina, a catering brand known for merging authentic Japanese cuisine with Caribbean influences. Owner Selina Yhun, who is also a 26-year-old sous-chef at Amici, shared that she aims to make sushi more accessible to local tastes.

“When people think about sushi, they think raw fish,” Yhun explained. “I’ll be making it edible for Caribbean people, of course. I’m also hoping to pair it with our El Dorado 12-year-old rum.”

With its growing popularity, Tapas, Rum & Wine is fast becoming one of THAG’s signature annual events, celebrating the evolution and creativity of Guyana’s culinary landscape.

Tickets for Tapas, Rum & Wine 2025 cost $12,000, which includes entry and chits redeemable for tapas. Beverages will be sold separately. Tickets are available at: THAG Secretariat, 157 Waterloo Street, Georgetown (Ground Floor, PSC Building); and Bistro Café & Bar, 176 Middle and Waterloo Streets (King’s Hotel and Residences Building).

For food lovers and connoisseurs of fine rum and wine, this Sunday’s Tapas, Rum & Wine promises to be a flavourful journey through Guyana’s evolving culinary scene.