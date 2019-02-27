Building codes, rates, the environment

— M&CC, GCCI outline areas of collaboration

CITY building codes, infrastructural development, general rates and the environment are among eight key areas identified for collaboration between City Hall and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

Assistant Town Clerk Sherry Jerrick, in providing an update at the council’s statutory meeting on Monday, informed councillors that the GCCI has submitted a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to City Hall.

The GCCI earlier this month, also met with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to discuss the issue of parking meters and other matters affecting the city.

Apart from addressing the issue of the parking meters and establishment of an institutional working relationship between the two parties, the meeting was originally scheduled to discuss the issue of garbage receptacles around the city, and the levying of local authority taxes.

On the issue of parking meters, the GCCI President Deodat Indar affirmed that the body’s position has not changed from its original call for the revocation of the controversial parking meter contract between the M&CC and Smart City Solutions.

In 2016, President David Granger had recommended the formation of a tripartite committee involving the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the M&CC and central government. However, the PSC complained that, at that time, the M&CC continued to miss the meetings and the initiative never took off.

Monday’s meeting had in attendance Engineer Colvern Venture, acting City Treasurer John Douglas and GCCI Executive Director Richard Rambarran, among others.