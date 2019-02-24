Mashramani 2019: Colourful, educational, and informative

WITH what was possibly one of the biggest crowd turnouts in recent times, this year’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade was complimented for being “colourful”, “educational” and “informative” by several of the patrons who turned out at the D’Urban Park to enjoy the festivities on Saturday.

Though patrons trickled in during the day, by 17:00hrs D’Urban Park was packed to capacity with patrons of all races and ages, from babies that were just months old to senior citizens.

Many came with their families, many came with their friends, while some came alone and found company on site, regardless of who they enjoyed the day with; the general consensus is that Mashramani 2019 was one of the better-held Mash celebrations in recent times.

“You could see they put a lot into it,” commented Mizana Gonsalves, who came out with her five nieces and nephews.

Her favourite float was presented by the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sports, which had the different sections of their band representing the different colours of the Golden Arrowhead.

The department’s float was the first float of the day on the parade line, entering D’Urban Park sometime after 2:oo pm yesterday afternoon. The day saw a total of 27 Mash bands making up the parade line. There were also a number of party trucks added into the mix.

Salomie Jeffrey, who enjoyed the day in the company of her husband and daughter, was particularly impressed by the inclusion of a band from the Chinese Association. She thought this year’s parade was much better than last year’s.

“There were the lil’ improvements, especially with the Chinese organisation. The atmosphere and the people, everybody was just in the Mash mood, looking bright and colourful,” shared Jeffrey.

Jeffrey and her family travelled all the way from Parika to be a part of Mash.

Coming from even further afar was 16-year-old Kwesi Edwards who travelled all the way from Ituni and was experiencing Mash for the first time in his life. He was afforded the opportunity to travel to the event with a friend’s family.

A lively 81-year-old Daphne Scott-Jackman made no joke that her Mash is about her having a chance to spend time with her friends and enjoy herself.

“Without me, the party can’t go on,” joked Scott-Jackman, as she came out to enjoy the event with her friends, Magnelle Glynn and Wilifred Emanuel, whom she has known since school days. After turning out at D’Urban Park since earlier in the morning, she was already satisfied with her day by late afternoon.

“To me it’s a time to get away from the house, and from the work and everything. It was always good, but this year, for me, was much better; it was more educating this year, and relaxing, and informative. I enjoyed all of them.”