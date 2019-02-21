Man accused of killing ‘Saga’ for High Court trial

TWENTY-Eight-year-old Aubrey Bobb was, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of 64-year-old Godfrey Scipio, called “Saga”, a popular businessman, who was killed outside a city hotel in 2017.

Principal Magistrate Leron Daly ruled that a prima facie case was made out against Bobb, based upon the evidence presented by Police Prosecutor Richard Harris.

The preliminary inquiry (PI) concluded at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Bobb is set to go on trial before a judge and jury at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

The charge against Bobb stated that, on October 12, 2017, at Kitty, he murdered Scipio during the course of a robbery.

Also undergoing a PI for Scipio’s murder are former ‘Best Cop’, Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman and Constable Jameson Williams.

Bobb is the key witness in the trial involving the two former cops. The PI is being presided over by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Bobb is reported to have claimed that Eastman was the mastermind behind the businessman’s murder, and that he (Eastman) also went as far as providing him (Bobb) with the gun to carry out the hit.

Police had arrested Bobb a day after the shooting and after reviewing the CCTV footage attached to a Kitty hotel where Scipio was shot and robbed. The gold jewellery reportedly stolen from Scipio during the robbery was not recovered.