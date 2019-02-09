Two Lindeners found guilty of trafficking ganja

Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, on Friday, February 8, 2019 found two Linden residents guilty of trafficking over 11 kilograms of cannabis. The duo was ordered to pay a fine of $6.3M and serve time in prison.

Reva Bovell, 19, of Obama Drive, Linden, and 41-year-old taxi driver, Michael Bascom of Phase One, Linden Housing Scheme, were on trial for trafficking 11.832 kilograms of cannabis on May 9, 2018, at the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

According to reports, on the day in question, the car which was driven by Bascom was intercepted on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway with Bovell, who was seated in the passenger seat.

The report detailed that the car was being tracked by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers, who received a tip-off that the duo was transporting the drugs to a buyer in the city.

Evidence in the matter was led by CANU Prosecutor, Kunyo Sandiford.

Magistrate Azore, at the end of the trial, found Bovell and Bascom guilty and fined them $6.3M each. Bovell was sentenced to three years imprisonment while Bascom was sentenced to four years.