In three years the coalition has done more to ease Guyanese pains, more than any other

Dear Editor

AFTER the passing of the no-confidence vote on the 21st of December in favour of the opposition PPP petition, their leader, with the wind in his sails, vowed at a rally on the Corentyne on the 29th of January, “to take our country back.” He was telling his people at the rally that the other people who are the usurpers should not be there, therefore, they want their country back. The adjective “our” relates to or belonging to us, and to “take back” means reclaiming what was lost or stolen. Now, since this was spoken by the leader of the opposition, it actually meant that this country, Guyana, belongs to them and only them.

This, of course, is not the first time words and action to this affect was used here. Back in 1919, two professional Indian men petitioned the English Legislature and the Indian Legislature requesting that British Guiana be made into an Indian colony in South America. These learned gentlemen saw a need to have a colony made up of Indian people here in South America. The people who they met when they came, the people who tamed the land were not evident or important. They saw what they saw and were justified in their decision, “we want our country back,” from them.

In a country where social cohesion, shared governance and inclusionary democracy are bandied about ad nauseam, I have not read anything from the numerous letter writers, and the knowledgeable scribes who get favourable ink in the dailies, condemning Jagdeo’s utterances. Maybe they agree with him. Silence, as they say, is acceptance. Instead of making Jagdeo explain his comments, after the very bold headline given him by the Stabroek News to air his thoughts, a scribe who is a closeted Trojan Horse, thinks it was better to question the integrity of the coalition, over the no-confidence result, he writes: “Leaders that do not want to give up power, can we TRUST them to accept the results should they lose.”

You get the inference? Another consistent oracle of all things Guyana suggest that Mr Bulkan, “should prepare for the attendant physical and psychological pain and suffering of losing the election. “As an oracle, his prediction of the future are spot on; he gloatingly sees victory at the polls for his kind. Where was he during the reign? Your guess is as good as mine.

The constitution of Guyana that has been treated like a step child during the PPP’s twenty-three-years terror campaign, is now being comforted and consoled. From everywhere they are coming, bringing frankincense and myrrh for our beloved constitution that is being abused by the President David Granger coalition.

The EU thinks that they have prerogative to pontificate on our affairs. My advice to the EU is to clean up your own backyard before giving us advice that is definitely needed in your part of the world. Remember its “Old Europe,” according to Donald Rumsfeld, former Secretary of Defense in the Bush administration, who characterised it thus. Everyday, RT exposes Europe for what it is– a poodle for the USA.

The EU has no standing, no integrity. As for the Public Service Commission (PSC), these jokers were as quiet as a church mouse during the twenty-three-years reign, why? Because they were enjoying the largess. None of their loved ones was being jailed or killed; they were not living here. They were enjoying life in other people’s country.

Jagdeo’s rant means nothing to the scribes and letter writers, as far as they are concerned, they see the coalition as toast, and they are chafing at the bit for elections day. In three years, the coalition has done more to ease Guyanese pains, more than any other. I am not making a comparison, because to do that would be casting pearls before swine.

The coalition has been begging for a meeting of the minds, but the opposition don’t want that; there ambition is to rule. Unfortunately for them, however, the elections will be held when GECOM decides, not a day before or a day after. All the wailing and gnashing of teeth from all and sundry will change nothing. It is the coalition prerogative and constitutional right to appeal the past verdict. If they lose, then “YES”, they will abide by the decision.

You hypocrites can call it what you like– stalling, playing for time, whatever. It will be GECOM’S decision. By the way, I witnessed the protest on Tuesday 5th, and I saw one type of people, those who want their country back.

Regards

Milton Bruce.