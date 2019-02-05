President Granger returns to Cuba for medical evaluation

His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger is expected to return to the Republic of Cuba today for another round of medical evaluation, a release from Guyana’s Embassy in Cuba stated.

Thus far, the Cuban Medical Team assigned to President Granger has said that the President’s progress has exceeded their expectations. During his recent visits to Cuba, President Granger has met with Cuban Foreign Minister, Mr. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; First Vice-President, Mr. Salvador Valdes Mesa; and His Excellency, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba.

The two countries have been examining ways and means of deepening the already satisfactory bilateral relations to include cooperation in their sugar industry, professional training in the English language, expanding Guyana’s exports to Cuba, and collaboration between the University of Guyana and the University of Havana.