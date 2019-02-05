Another Jagdeo contradiction

Dear Editor

EXACTLY what is the leader of the political opposition trying to achieve by his continued predilection for misleading information, and half- truths? Giving the impression to his constituents, particularly, that he is Guyana’s baddest politician, big and bad? Absolutely, he is not!

What he has in fact done, is to lay bare his persona, as a politician seeking to effect a certain environment of national stress and tension, designed to incite, thus causing a situation that speaks of socio-economic paralysis and of a government not in control or in charge of matters of the state. He has also been seeking to elicit a certain kind of response from the coalition, especially its largest component, the Peoples National Congress (PNC).

The expected response has not come, and will not come; since the government has continued its legitimate business of governance, while ensuring the security of its borders and citizens within.

For Jagdeo to spew the misleading statement that he will no longer be engaging the President, for what he has described as “PR exercises”, is to resort to the usual slew of lies, mixed with the usual bravado. This is playing to the gallery and his constituents, mainly, for a particular effect. But there are many among this category who are disdainful of this kind of politics, that has no positive contribution to what is occurring in our country at this time.

We are all reminded that in the immediate aftermath of the no-confidence motion vote, that it was Jagdeo who sought a meeting with President David Granger for, as he said at the time: “On the way forward”. It is now a matter of historical fact that the expected meeting, of a high-level nature, took place, with both sides, issuing a joint communique afterwards. It is instructive to note that, despite the joint communique, Jagdeo sought to repudiate some aspects of what had been concluded at the discussions. It was another of his well-known deceptions, reminiscent of his many deliberate contradictions on matters of the state, when he held discussions with the late former President Desmond Hoyte, in the closing years of the 1990s.

It was no “PR exercise”, as he now egregiously seeks to convey. It was a discussion that had been inevitable, since it was as important to Jagdeo and his party, as it had also been to the government. It was about both sides elucidating their positions, with a view of a consensus ad idem.

Simply put, this is another of the numerous reckless statements from Jagdeo, who continues to mislead even his constituents. At the most, it is hollow for what it is intended to achieve, and asinine for the sheer stupidity which may have influenced its pronouncement.

We have now a truly democratic state, where politicians are free to represent whatever issue/cause that they wish, without the incumbent executive resorting in a manner of spite and vindictiveness. The latter brand was well-known of the Jagdeo administration, where perceived opponents, even when well-meaning/constructive in their criticisms were brutally vilified, and made to suffer. It is ironic that Stabroek News that had been a victim of this well-known PPP/C traditional political behaviour, now accommodates its former crucifiers in its pages, allowing fake news, lies, and views of a misleading nature. Talking about political concubinage, this partnership, perverse in every way, exemplifies this vested interest of a debauched vested interest.

Regards,

Keon Garraway