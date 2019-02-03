Windies captain Jason Holder suspended for St Lucia Test

…Kraigg Brathwaite to captain, Keemo Paul drafted into squad

WEST INDIES will be without their captain, Jason Holder, for the third Test of the series against England after the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended him.

Holder was held responsible for his team’s slow over rate during the win in Antigua. West Indies wrapped up the three-match series with a second successive win – this time by 10 wickets – within three days in Antigua. They won the first Test in Barbados by 381 runs within four days.

Kraigg Brathwaite, the vice-captain, will step up to lead the team in Holder’s absence, having done so in two Tests on West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh last year, which Holder missed due to injury.

Keemo Paul, the 20-year-old Guyanese allrounder, will come into the squad in Holder’s absence. He has played two Tests to date, most recently on the tour of India last October. Oshane Thomas, the reserve fast bowler, is also in line for a call-up, although his selection would weaken West Indies’ batting.

West Indies have fielded a four-man pace attack in each of the two Tests, with Roston Chase providing a spin option. In Antigua, Chase was only called upon to deliver eight overs out of 103.1 as England were twice dismantled by the quicks for totals of 187 and 132.

The third and final Test, in St Lucia, is due to begin next Saturday.