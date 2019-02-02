West Ruimveldt residents urged to utilise ICT Hub

RESIDENTS of West Ruimveldt are now beneficiaries of an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Hub. The facility was commissioned on Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications at the David Rose Centre.

The facility will provide members of the community with access to online government services, and assist students and other persons engaged in academic pursuits.

Addressing the gathering at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, said the government is committed to providing communities across Guyana with access to high-quality ICT infrastructure. The minister reminded that to date, a total of 172 ICT hubs have been commissioned across the 10 administrative regions through the government’s outlined policy, aimed to enhance connectivity and access to Internet and E-Governance services.

“Every child and adult will be able to access the ICT Hub within the West Ruimveldt community, and our ministry will be devoted to training every individual on how to use the laptops. Training will be available,” Minister Hughes said.

She disclosed that each laptop at the ICT Hub contains over 100 soft copies of textbooks from the Ministry of Education, aimed to assist children with their homework and research. She urged parents to encourage their children to utilise the hub. Minister Hughes highlighted that more than 300 schools across the length and breadth of Guyana have free Internet access and her ministry will work to ensure that every school benefit in the future. Councillor for West and East Ruimveldt, Tricia Richards, said she is delighted that children within the community will be given access to the ICT Hub, a crucial tool for development in a modern economy. (DPI)