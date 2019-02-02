Ansa McAL gives $1.3M for Children’s Mash

ANSA McAL Trading Limited has contributed $1.3M in cash and kind towards the hosting of the finals of the Children’s Mashramani competition slated for February 14 and 15.

“In 2018, we sponsored the event which brought thousands of children from across the various regions with an aim of honouring our corporate social responsibility,” Business Unit Head of Ansa McAL’s Non-Alcoholic Division, Errol Nelson, said. In 2018, the company contributed $1M.

This year, however, that amount was increased to $1.3M. Furthermore, Nelson highlighted that the company would also look into sponsoring individual schools to encourage them to participate in the events.

“This move is important in supporting the creative and performing arts, while motivating our future leaders to get involved in our country, after all, Mashramani is our unique festival celebrating after hard work,” he said.

The regional events of the Children’s Mashramani competitions are ongoing and Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, affirmed that the children are enjoying themselves while immersing in their culture. According to her, it is through collaborations like these that such events can be fostered.

“Collaboration is very important; support and contribution [is needed] to ensure that the education systems work in Guyana,” Dr. Henry said.

Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Lorraine Barker-King shared: “We know that this sponsorship will bode well for both education and the children of Guyana, and we also know that this is a form of contribution towards our next generation.”