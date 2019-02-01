`Link Show’ is back!

– Set for March 20 – 25

GUYANESE who’ve missed their much-loved, satirical review the, “Link Show”, can look forward to seeing the show return this year for its 34th edition, booked for March 20 – 25 (excluding March 21) at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

The show’s producer, Gem Nascimento, told `The Buzz’ that while there’s no scheduled staging for March 21, which is a National Holiday (Holi), the possibility of a show has not yet been ruled out altogether, and will be decided based on demand.

However, don’t rush down to the NCC to secure your tickets just yet, they’re not yet on sale, and are not slated to be out for another three weeks. Nascimento assured though, that they’ll definitely be ready by February month end.

The usually sold-out show is expected to run nightly from 8pm, and last no longer than three hours. Nascimento has assured that it will not disappoint those hungry to see its return.

“The environment is just so ripe that you can’t help it, but think that a Link Show should be on,” Nascimento told `The Buzz’, while adding “people are thinking about what is happening now in the country and you can’t help but satirise these, so those issues will dominate the show, because they are current and they’re very topical. It’s what everybody is talking about. So they can expect different angles hitting at that. They’ll be lots of laughter and satirical stuff.”

Director of the satirical performance, Ron Robinson, is also getting the word out that patrons will be happy with the show this year.

“Everything that they expect they will get. There’s so much happening in Guyana, from the no-confidence motion, to who will come out on top, there’s so much material,” he noted.

Producers are still working on the scripts for review, while rehearsals are expected to start next month.

“We have another week more to work on scripts, we have quite a few scripts and we will start rehearsals next month, February. So there’s still enough time,” Nascimento noted.

First staged in November 1981, `Link Show’ was last held in 2015. That year there were two shows, one in its usual February slot and another in August, following the May 2015 elections. However, over the past few years, issues within the production team halted the shows.

The Link Show is famed for its satirical representation of occurrences in Guyana’s society. Given the current political atmosphere, there’s no doubt that there’ll be no shortage of material for the producers to go on, with sketches that well be flawlessly acted out by some of Guyana’s top comedians.

“The Link Show has always provided lots of laughter, great laughter, and really heavy satire. And, of course, there will be one and two slapstick comedy for those who the satire will go above their heads. There are those who come to see the show, and they really don’t get the full impact of the satire and they’re the ones who look forward to the slapstick stuff so there will be those. We try to cater for everyone. And of course, we always do a dance, and there’ll be the calypso, so those are all elements of the show that will continue,” Nascimento noted.

Eagerness to see the show return is aplenty as news of the shows return continue to flow across social media. Several persons have even noted their hopes of not just attending but also being a part of the show. The opportunity to see those hopes come to fruition is just right, as Nascimento indicated that the show will not be shying away from including new actors and actresses this year.

Robinson concurred that he too was looking forward to seeing new youngsters injected into the show, stating “we will be using of course a couple of the regulars, but I’m very keen on encouraging young people, looking to nurture young talent now coming up. There’s talent I saw in the recent drama festival, I saw some good potential there and we would like to invite them and give them a bit of encouragement.”