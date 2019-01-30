Two arrested after robbery of Corentyne businessman

POLICE in `B’ Division have arrested two persons in connection with the robbery of a Corentyne businessman, during which two armed men invaded the home of the proprietor of Gabbar’s Halaal Chicken Outlet.

The duo carted off $235,000 in cash, two cellphones, a quantity of jewellery along with $80,000 from two employees. Doodnauth Teekapersaud called “Gabbar”, of Lot 13, Tain Public Road, East Berbice related that it was the fourth such incident within a short space of time.

In early December, the outlet was broken into and bandits then carted off $183,000 cash and several plucked chickens. On December 27th, the business place was again broken into and a quantity of chicken, sausages and a small sum of cash were stolen.

Additionally, over the course of the past two months, Teekapersaud was the victim of livestock theft and constant disturbances at his property. He recounted that on Saturday, he along with two of his employees, who reside with him, retired to bed at approximately 22:00hrs. However at around 01:30hrs he was awoken by the employees who indicated that there were noises coming from the zinc next to their bedroom window.

Doodnauth who sleeps in the hall, said that he armed himself with a cutlass and began hitting it against the wall in an effort to scare the men, but the bandits forced their way into the house via a window and then into the bedroom and secured the door. The businessman related that he attempted to push the door open from outside but was unsuccessful, so he and the two employees left the house and locked the main access door with the bandits inside.

However, by that time the men had already looted cash and valuables and escaped via the same window. Teekapersaud said he ran downstairs and recognised one of the bandits as someone he had identified before, as being among the persons who had previously robbed him. The businessman said that quickly ran back into the house, as a gunshot was fired in his direction.

Teekapersaud related that of recent he has been a victim of constant attacks, due to an ongoing land battle that is currently before the courts. One of the suspects in custody is said to be one of the persons before the court in relation to the same land dispute.

The men in custody are expected to be placed before the court on Wednesday.