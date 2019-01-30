Motorcyclist in WBD fatal accident flees scene

THE rider of motor cycle CJ 5283 is being sought by the police, following a fatal hit-and-run accident involving an elderly pedal cyclist, at Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara, on Monday, January 28, 2019.

The motorcyclist, it is alleged, abandoned his bike and fled the scene, after knocking down Hubert Caesar, 70, of Lot 9596 Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

The police reported that the motorcycle and rider were proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the road, at a fast rate of speed, when it struck down cyclist

The septuagenarian was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem.