Dr O’ Toole shot

SCHOOL of the Nations Director, Dr Brian O’ Toole was shot in the arm as he was about to enter his home Sunday night after dinner with a scholar from the University of Bedfordshire, UK.

‘Nations’ Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dexter Phillips told the Guyana Chronicle that the shooting occurred around 22:00 hrs just as Dr O’Toole closed his gate and was about to enter his home.

He was on his doorstep when the shooter, who was in Dr O’Toole’s yard, came out from his hiding place and shot him in the arm before making good his escape, Dr Phillips related.

Up to press time, Dr O’Toole was warded at a city hospital and his condition has been listed as stable.

“Dr O’Toole has lost a lot of blood but he is in good spirit and has been chatting with doctors at the hospital,” said Dr Phillips, who suspects that the shooting appeared to be linked to an attempted robbery.

Earlier in the day, Dr O’Toole met with parents of ‘Nations’ after a facebook post surfaced Sunday morning of a person threatening to open fire on students of the school.

Last Friday, a student was expelled after posting a Whatsapp message, threatening to ‘shoot-up’ the school. The student had said he was just joking in the post.