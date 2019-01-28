Diversify for regional advancement – Cathy Hughes tells CANTO delegates

LEADING trade association of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Caribbean, CANTO launched the opening of its 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Mini Expo in Guyana at the Marriott Hotel on Sunday.

The AGM, which will run from January 27-30 , saw some 187 high-ranking members and stakeholders registering from some 30 countries, marking what was dubbed the best attended AGM.

The meeting is aimed at deliberating along the chosen theme: ‘Transitioning to a Digital Region: Opportunities and Challenges’ to contribute towards improving the state of the Region.

Delivering the feature address was Minister of Public Telecommunication Cathy Hughes who, while highlighting the strides of Guyana in the telecoms sector in the last few years, pointed out the need for the region to work together.

She noted that the chosen theme is both critical and timely, as it will enable stakeholders to take a closer look at the current state of development and growth of the ICT sector.

“I do not need to convince this gathering that the industries that we so far have depended on as a Region for so many years no longer have the scope or the functional capacity that we require to support our national and economic development requirements,” she said.

“It is not lost on us that we must diversify. Diversify quickly and most importantly, diversify into those sectors and industries that will make the most use of our intellectual capacities.”

This is the main reason she noted, that the current administration, realising that the country was lagging in ICT in the Region, moved to make much-needed improvements in the last few years.

These include the creation of 173 community ICT hubs countrywide; the connection of all government ministries, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions; the funding of ICT projects and programmes for targeting youths, as well as the hosting conferences for international collaborations.

Meanwhile, she told the delegates that in 2019 Guyana will continue work on its draft National ICT plan; advance its National Broadband Project and will be working towards having 200 government services online by 2020.

“In a few short years, as has been mentioned, Guyana will also become a significant player in a regional oil and gas industry. There is a clear nexus here between oil and gas and ICT. We have a duty to ensure that we prepare to take advantage of the potential opportunities, but also create the landscape and foundation on which this new sector can be built,” the minister said.

She also encouraged the country representatives to work together to meet the goals of governments, regulators, the telecoms sector and other service providers giving priority to happiness and prosperity of their citizens.

Also addressing the gathering was Secretary-General of CANTO Teresa Wankin and CANTO Chairman Julian Wilkins.

Wankin announced that in 2018, 13 new companies were added to CANTO and noted that she looks forward to the creation of a single ICT space which the CARICOM Secretariat is expected to provide update on.

Meanwhile, Wilkins, who is preparing to step down as chairman having served two terms, thanked the members of CANTO for the honour and wished the new chairman the best for the future.

He noted that CANTO’s mission has evolved over the years to one of inclusiveness, whereby all stakeholders within the ICT environment are invited to play a role correcting key issues of the day.

Brief remarks came too from Minister of Public Works, Transportation and Communication in Suriname Patrick Pengel; GTT Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd and CANTO Director Charles Carter.

The event will also see the Emerging Technologies – Mini Expo which will showcase emerging, cutting edge technologies of global suppliers.