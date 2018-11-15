Additional ranks for border after shooting of cop

IN the aftermath of the shooting of a police corporal by gunmen at the border with Guyana and Venezuela, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said that arrangements are being made to dispatch additional ranks to the area.

Ramjattan said he remains concerned about what takes place in that part of the country.

Policeman Qunincy Alexander was shot and injured by members of the notorious Venezuelan gang, Sindicatos, near the Guyana/ Venezuela border on Tuesday afternoon.

Alexander, a resident of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was in a wooden vessel ferrying seven passengers on Tuesday from Eteringbang to Macapa in the Cuyuni River when the boat was fired upon by a group of armed men standing on the Venezuelan side of the border.

The incident occurred at about 12:00hrs in the vicinity of Butanuamu Creek Point, police said in a statement. Corporal Alexander, who was one of the passengers, was struck by a bullet in his lower back. The 38-year-old policeman of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, who is stationed at the Eteringbang Police Station and attached to Macapa Base, was medevaced to Georgetown Tuesday night around 20:30hrs. Alexander arrived at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in a conscious state and is presently receiving medical attention.

Present on the rank’s arrival were Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams, DSM; Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham, DSM; Detective Superintendent Michael Kingston; Welfare Officer, Assistant Superintendent J. Sullivan and Cadet Officer Ike Grandison of the PR Department. They all wished him a speedy recovery and offered words of comfort.

Meanwhile, Crime Chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police Lyndon Alves told the Guyana Chronicle that the force is not aware of any diplomatic contact with neighbouring Venezuela concerning the shooting. He said there has been no word from the team that was dispatched to the area so far.