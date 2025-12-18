508 nursing assistants graduate as Health Minister urges continued professional development

A TOTAL of 508 nursing assistants graduated on Wednesday as part of the Ministry of Health’s expanded training programme, a development Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said is critical to strengthening Guyana’s healthcare system amid rapid national transformation.

The graduation ceremony, hosted by the Health Sciences Education Department, was held on Wednesday at the National Cultural Centre, and brought together families, educators, and health officials. The newly trained nursing assistants will be deployed within the regions where they reside, supporting healthcare delivery across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Anthony encouraged the graduates to view the qualification as a starting point rather than an endpoint. “Do not remain static,” he said, urging them to set goals and pursue further academic and professional advancement within the healthcare system. “In healthcare, no single academic achievement is enough. This is the first step in a scale of achievements.”

The minister noted that Guyana’s healthcare sector is undergoing significant expansion, including the construction and commissioning of six new hospitals, along with additional health centres and outposts. He said these developments have increased the demand for skilled and specialised healthcare personnel.

Dr. Anthony explained that the country’s three traditional nursing schools were not designed to produce more than 200 graduates annually, prompting the ministry to introduce a hybrid training model. The programme allows students to be trained in all 10 administrative regions, reducing the need for relocation to Georgetown.

According to the minister, the hybrid nursing assistant programme was developed following curriculum validation by international partners, including institutions in the United States and Brazil, as well as Mount Sinai. The model incorporates Online instruction, simulation laboratories, and supervised clinical practice.

He said the successful graduation of a second cohort demonstrates the effectiveness of the approach, while emphasising that pathways exist for further advancement. Graduates were encouraged to pursue qualifications as registered nurses, midwives, Medexes, or doctors, and to specialise in various healthcare disciplines.

Dr. Anthony also disclosed that specialised nursing programmes are expected to be rolled out over the next two years. He further encouraged graduates to take advantage of free Online academic opportunities under the Government of Guyana’s GOAL programme, which offers undergraduate and postgraduate studies in healthcare-related fields.

“We believe we can sustain human resources in all regions, including where new hospitals will be built, without having to rely heavily on transferring staff to hinterland areas,” the minister said.

In outlining broader system reforms, Dr. Anthony noted that diagnostic imaging services have been introduced at newly opened hospitals, and that the sector is moving towards full digitisation. He said plans are underway to integrate artificial intelligence for interpreting X-rays, and to introduce additional CT scan and MRI equipment nationwide.

He also announced that the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is expected to launch a patient application in 2026 as part of its electronic health records system, replacing paper-based documentation, including in laboratory services.

Meanwhile, Director of Training and Education at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Chandroutie Persaud-Bahadur, described the graduation as a milestone in healthcare workforce development. She noted that the nursing assistant programme comprises three components delivered through 12 courses and represents the ministry’s second cohort trained under the hybrid model.

Dr. Persaud-Bahadur said the graduates will return to serve in their respective regions, adding that their work is expected to reflect the standards of professionalism, compassion, and respect emphasized during training.