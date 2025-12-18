Pathology ‘Lab’ at GPHC receives ‘gold standard’ ISO 15189 certification

THE Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has received ISO 15189 plus accreditation, becoming the first public laboratory in the country to attain the internationally-recognised certification.

The accreditation was hailed as a major milestone for the country’s public health sector during a ceremony held at the hospital’s complex on Wednesday.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, described the achievement as a significant step forward, not only for the institution but also for the wider health sector.

“This is a great milestone not just for Georgetown Hospital but for the entire public healthcare system,” he said while delivering the feature address at the ceremony.

Dr. Anthony noted that the accreditation further aligns with the government’s broader vision for the sector, referencing the administration’s long-term objectives.

Against this backdrop, he recalled President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s charge that the government would be working to build a world-class healthcare system, and as such, each of these things, including the certification, is helping to build out the system bit by bit.

According to the minister, independent external validation is a critical aspect of the certification process, as it reinforces public confidence in laboratory services.

“The accreditation helps to build that trust and confidence because once it’s externally validated, people would know that it’s not us trying to validate ourselves, but this was done independently, and it was done by achieving certain benchmarks, so they can feel confident,” he explained.

Dr. Anthony also signalled that this will not be a one-off achievement within the public sector. “So, we are very proud of this achievement, as was said, this is the first one in the public sector, and I can assure you in the coming years, we will see many more such types of accreditations as we continue to improve our laboratory services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Robbie Rambarran, said the accreditation represents far more than formal recognition.

“So today the ISO accreditation… we have a lot to celebrate and be proud of. The ISO 15189 Plus is the gold standard for medical laboratories; it goes beyond documentation and processes, it validates the competency, the reliability and every step from sampling to reporting,” he stated.

Rambarran emphasised that the certification reflects the hospital’s commitment to patient care and safety. “This achievement is not just a mere certificate to hang on the wall, it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, accuracy, patient safety and continuous improvement,” he said.

He added that the accreditation supports the country’s broader healthcare goals, noting, “It aligns with our responsibility to strengthen the public healthcare system and deliver services that meet global benchmarks.”