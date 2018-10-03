Trotman orders enforcement operation after mining death

THE Ministry of Natural Resources is investigating the latest mining death which occurred on Monday at Issano backlands, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is 34-year-old Lennox Douglas of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden. He met his unfortunate demise while working in a mining pit. His mother told this newspaper that her son, while he had spent many years as a pork-knocker, had recently commenced his own small-scale mining operation. She said that she was told that he was doing some work when a rock fell on him and hit him to the chest. This newspaper understands that Douglas died from a punctured lung.

She is still waiting for his body to be transported to the city. The grieving mother said that it is very unfortunate that her son, as well as other young men, have to meet their demise in such a way, as they are only trying to make an honest dollar to provide for their families.

She is calling on the relevant authorities to investigate the mining tragedies, so that another mother would not have to mourn her son, as she is. Douglas leaves to mourn three children, along with his parents and siblings. He was described as a loving and outgoing person.

Following Douglas’ death, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, ordered an immediate enforcement operation to address mining issues as mining-related deaths increase. A statement from the ministry said, “The Ministry of Natural Resources takes note of the most recent mining tragedy which occurred last evening at Issano Backdam, Region Seven. With this in mind the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has ordered an immediate enforcement operation; this will be conducted jointly by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the ministry’s Compliance Division Corps of Wardens, to address problems of this nature in the mining areas, where there has been an increase in legal and illegal mining activities and accidents.” The agencies are expected to provide a report upon completion of the operation.