Japarts bats for KOTS3

MINING company JAPARTS over the weekend signalled its intention to be a part of the upcoming King of the Strip 3 International Drag Race.

The event, which is being organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club, will see competition from Suriname, Barbados and Trinidad at the South Dakota Circuit on August 26.

GMR&SC vice-presiden, Hansraj Singh, contended that the company is always willing to support motorsports locally, “Japarts is always ready to rally behind racing. They usually help in whatever way they can and this time around, it’s a big effort from them.”

“Their support will go directly into plans for August 26th event, some of which will feature enhanced track preparation for the faster cars that are coming”, Singh noted.

Recently, the South Dakota strip benefitted from a regional standard launch pad, a project that was completed with the help of sponsors Delco Ice Company, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Secure Innovations & Concepts and B.M. Soat Auto Spares.

Over 60 entries are expected for the event and it was noted by an official that the final figure could be significantly higher as the KOTS 3 is highly-anticipated by the drag-racing community.

The sponsors for KOTS 3 include Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa Mcal, B.M. Soat, ExxonMobil, Tropical Shipping, Del Ice Company and Trans Pacific Auto Spares.