Guyana joins regional partners in Brazil to advance co-operation

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali and his CARICOM counterparts, on Friday, attended the Brazil–Caribbean Summit 2025 with President Luis Inacio ‘Lula’ Da Silva at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said: “We are holding the Brazil-Caribbean Summit here in Brazil. This meeting is bringing together 16 countries and will allow us to come closer together and strengthen our partnership. Our common goals are to tackle food insecurity, climate crisis and improve connectivity.”

He said that the regional stakeholders were gathered to strengthen dialogue and promote integrated actions for the benefit of all.