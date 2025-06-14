News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana joins regional partners in Brazil to advance co-operation
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and his CARICOM counterparts on Friday attended the Brazil–Caribbean Summit 2025 with President Luis Inacio 'Lula' Da Silva at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília (Office of the President)
President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and his CARICOM counterparts on Friday attended the Brazil–Caribbean Summit 2025 with President Luis Inacio 'Lula' Da Silva at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília (Office of the President)

–through discussions on food insecurity, climate crisis, improved connectivity
PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali and his CARICOM counterparts, on Friday, attended the Brazil–Caribbean Summit 2025 with President Luis Inacio ‘Lula’ Da Silva at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasília.
In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said: “We are holding the Brazil-Caribbean Summit here in Brazil. This meeting is bringing together 16 countries and will allow us to come closer together and strengthen our partnership. Our common goals are to tackle food insecurity, climate crisis and improve connectivity.”
He said that the regional stakeholders were gathered to strengthen dialogue and promote integrated actions for the benefit of all.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.