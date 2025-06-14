Back-up energy-storage system arrives for gas-to-energy project

–engineered to ensure uninterrupted energy delivery in the event of turbine failure, LNDCH4 Guyana says

LNDCH4 Guyana has announced the arrival of the Backup Battery Storage System (BESS), which landed at the John Fernandes wharf on Friday.

According to a press release from the company, the BESS forms a critical part of the power plant’s emergency support system, and is engineered to ensure uninterrupted energy delivery in the event of turbine failure.

“The inclusion of this advanced battery system reinforces LNDCH4’s commitment to delivering a reliable power solution for Guyana,” the company said.

With a total capacity of 30 megawatts (MW), the system was shipped in 22 containers, which comprise battery racks, six inverters, auxiliary transformers, and a fully-integrated Power Distribution Center (PDC) shelter.



It also includes an Energy Management System (EMS), Battery Management System (BMS), Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS), fire suppression system, and HVAC units to ensure optimal performance and safety under all conditions.

“Designed to respond instantaneously, the BESS provides critical backup power to protect the integrity of the electrical grid, and maintain operational stability in unexpected scenarios,” the company said.

This latest delivery joins the growing list of critical components already received for the project, including two state-of-the-art gas turbines, each capable of generating 45MW of electricity.

The arrival of the BESS marks significant progress of the Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project, and highlights LNDCH4’s commitment to Guyana, the company said.

Country manager Humberto Lopez stated: “This shipment demonstrates our continued commitment to the highest standard of operational excellence.”

As a key component of Guyana’s landmark Gas-to-Energy (GtE) initiative, the BESS will enhance the project’s efficiency and reliability, helping to stabilise the national grid, reduce carbon emissions, and support the delivery of affordable electricity to homes and businesses across the country.

“LNDCH4 continues to meet international standards in quality, health, safety, environment, and innovation. With our team working on-site around the clock, focused on meeting international quality standards, and the arrival of the BESS, the project moves one step closer to completion, ensuring Guyana’s transition to a more modern, energy-secure future,” the company related.