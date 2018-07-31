Battle lines drawn for the remaining two Guinness spots

… Georgetown to invade East Coast tonight

WITH two of the four semi-finalists already decided, tonight’s second round of action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Playoffs will most definitely fuel heightened interest when play commences at the Haslington Market tarmac.

Defending champions Dave & Celena’s All Stars and fellow Linden Zone champions Silver Bullets are the two teams to have secured their spots in the last four and it is now up to perennial powerhouse Sparta Boss – Georgetown Zone champions, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money, Bent Street and the host of East Coast teams to battle for the remaining two berths.

With the country celebrating Emancipation Day and the fact that it is a public holiday, the venue is expected to be jam-packed as the best teams from the East Coast look to defend home turf against the best Georgetown has to offer.

What is most certain is that the East Coast fans are usually unapologetic for their partisan support so the visitors will have to ensure that their fans are present to rally behind them in their quest to advance.

No quarters will be given and none will be asked as battle lines are drawn for the last two spots in what has undoubtedly developed into the most popular street-styled tournament in the country.

In the opening encounter, Buxton Diamond tackle Paradise and this clash could provide the perfect start for what is being touted as an exciting night of action-packed encounters.

The next matchup is between Melanie ‘B’ and Bent Street. This game has all the trappings of an explosive encounter.

The most celebrated team in the street format, Sparta Boss, then take centre stage against Berbice champions Trafalgar and because there is an anticipated battle for bragging rights, this clash could exceed all others in terms of end-to-end action.

The final game of the first round is one that features two champions – Uprising from the East Coast and G/town West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’.

This is a clash of two heavyweights and no one will be blinking as the two combatants go head-to-head.

There will be a short break before the all-important second set of matches start. The two teams with the highest points will advance to the semi-finals and the final is set for August 4, at the National stadium.

The oganisers have agreed to have some amount of seating accommodation at the National stadium, a new development from previous years.