Two youths on robbery with violence charge

TWO boys appeared on Monday July 9, 2018 before Magistrate Judy Latchman on a robbery with violence charge.

The charge alleges that on July 8, 2018 at Croal Street, Daniel Bollers and Amzel Bacchus robbed Danish Pooran of $10,000 in cash. Additionally, sometime before, during or immediately after the robbery they both used violence against him

Seventeen-year-old Bollers who resides at Middle Road, La Penitence and 18- year old Bacchus who lives at Duncan Street, Kitty denied the charge that was read out to them in court by the magistrate.

The police prosecutor objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and the penalty it attracted.

According to evidence given to the court by the Prosecutor, on July 8, 2018 the victim was walking along Croal Street heading to the Universal Church when Bollers slapped him and took away his money and the victim ran screaming for help. A police patrol was passing at the same time and the two defendants were arrested.

Bail was refused by Magistrate Latchman and both defendants were remanded to prison until July 30, 2018.