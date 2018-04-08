Police hunt Berbice church burglars

POLICE in ‘B’ Division are hunting two suspects who burglarised The Church of Christ in New Amsterdam and carried away over $2.5 million worth in valuables between Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to Samuel Singh, the pastor of the church located on St. Magdalene Street and Republic Road, New Amsterdam, East Berbice, he left the place of worship around 20:30 hrs on Thursday evening and discovered the break-in at 05:00hrs on Friday morning when a member went there to take the light off.

The member alerted the pastor who arrived to find the entire church ransacked.

“When I arrived I saw the entire place in a mess, everything was upturned and I then noticed the grill on the male washroom torn off, the steel door to the storage room was broken and most of the items that were of high value were missing,” Singh said.

The church was burglarised before. Then, most of the items used for its feeding programme were stolen.

Recently, the church received eight barrels of wares, kitchen appliances, food stuff, inflatable mattresses, clothing and other items from overseas members and donors.

Those items, Singh said, were valued around $4 million. On Friday, more than half were discovered missing.

Surveillance footage obtained by the police showed two men using an old grill as a ladder to gain access to the church’s bathroom window.

Police are seeking help in identifying the perpetrators and are advising persons to be on the lookout for those selling the stolen items.