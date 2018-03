A MAN from Moruca Village, North West District, was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The man appeared before Senior Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where the matter was held in camera.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleged that on March 6 he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

He was unrepresented and was remanded to prison until March 27.