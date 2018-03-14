Miner remanded on gun possession charge

A 26-year-old gold miner was on Monday remanded to prison by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for gun possession.

Cosbert Dick denied that on March 11, 2018 at Mango Landing, he allegedly had a .38 revolver in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that a party of policemen went to a shop at Mango Landing and saw the defendant with a haversack. The haversack was searched and the firearm was found inside.

The magistrate remanded Dick to prison until March 27.