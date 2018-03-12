Assuria opens shop in Linden

AMONG the latest string of investors that have established businesses in the mining town of Linden, is the Assuria General Insurance Company.

General Manager of the company, Yogindra Arjune, said Linden is developing and Assuria thinks now is the best time to establish an office there.

“It took us a couple of years, but I think it is the best time for the town, the town is developing at a very rapid rate and we want to be here when it is developed. We want to play our part when it is developed,” he said. With two Lindeners in its employ, Assuria will be offering unique packages to suit Lindeners’ pockets.

At the launching, Mayor of Linden Corwyn Holland said investors are finally gaining confidence in the town and he is happy that Assuria has seen it fit to invest and also to employ Lindeners. He said Lindeners are looking for affordable insurance packages and with Assuria offering same, the benefit will be two-fold.

“One of the things I must speak of is the local contractors; I know persons looking to get bonds and different services as that, persons who are seeking contracts, I know they were some difficulties in accessing that in a timely manner and I know with the services that Assuria is offering, it will be beneficial to contractors and others,” Holland said. The insurance company has promised to fulfil their social/corporate responsibility.

Assuria is a Surinamese company, but has offices regionally. It has been in Guyana for the past six years and has already established six locations, Linden being the last. Some of the services being offered are fire and life insurance, motor insurance, bonds, contractor’s liability, fire and other unique packages.