Christmas and Pyrotechnics

By Lisa Hamilton

GUYANESE have an age-old tradition of celebrating major holidays such as Diwali, Christmas and New Year with the illegal use of squibs, firecrackers and other pyrotechnics.

Over the years, it has become so commonplace to hear the sound of loud explosions during these seasons that one begins to question whether the holidays have actually begun without hearing them.

Yet, what serves as entertainment to human beings continues to pose a threat to domestic animals such as dogs and cats, which, possessing a higher frequency of hearing, suffer greatly during these times.

No stranger to the issue is prominent veterinarian, Dr. Steve Surujballi, who told the Pepperpot Magazine that it was high time that law officials take the matter much more seriously.

“Some years ago, a wise government introduced legislation which prohibited the importation and use of squibs and explosives,” Surujballi pointed out, “Yet, we find these articles being openly sold at our markets and variety stores. It is time — holiday or no holiday, season or no season, celebration or no celebration — for the police to make an example of the importers, sellers and buyers.”

The veterinarian went on further to explain what it is like for domestic animals during festive seasons, realities that many ‘squib throwers’ overlook.

“Dogs and cats have sensitive ears. The noise from the explosions disorients and traumatises them,” Surujballi said, “They run indoors and try to hide in secluded places where they think there is security. You can see them wandering around our roads lost, in a daze, and with anxious looks. They are struck down by uncaring motorists.

“Simply put, exposing pets to squibs, firecrackers, and to any type of explosive device is possibly the greatest cruelty one can administer to an animal.”

This is a truth that Animal Rights Activist, Ms. Syeada Manbodh, takes personally.

Throughout her lifetime she has witnessed countless effects of these explosives on domestic animals, wildlife, the old and young.

Manbodh made reference to a case in 2014 whereby a dog succumbed after being impaled by spike on a fence when the animal attempted to escape sounds of firecrackers on New Year’s night.

She said she hopes that these appalling examples serve as a wake up to law enforcement officers, encouraging them to do the right thing.

Another case was also raised by the activist of an elderly woman in McDoom, menaced each time this year, by younger folks who would throw the explosives on her verandah.

“Because she’s elderly, she’s frightened, she cannot come out, she cannot defend herself, so it’s not a season of joy for her, it’s a season of terror,” Manbodh lamented.

In areas such as the Guyana Zoological Park, mainly primates and cats are affected by the explosives throughout these seasons.

This is according to Animal Husbandry Supervisor, Prince Dryden, who said that the May 50th Anniversary celebration, resulted in major changes in the natural behaviour of the animals such as a loss of appetite or the animal became fearful and aggressive.

Collectively, the government, the Police Force and the Guyana Revenue Authority are being summoned to take action, but what are the views of the public on the issue?

This media house took to the streets and here are some of the responses we received as regards whether this annoyance should be banned:

“Sometimes you cannot say whether it’s a squib or a gunshot. So it can be scary at times. [The police] can [assist] but I don’t know what they can actually do since I think it comes in as contraband, so people are still going to be able to get it and use it. I don’t know how much they can do about the squibs when they’re more likely to look at persons who are stealing. So it’s going to be a little bit difficult for them to control the use of squibs this Christmas season.” — Fiona Charles

“ So far it’s a nice thing because it brings a lot of excitement. If we don’t have such things like firecrackers and squibs we won’t be able to enjoy our Christmas. The noise does affect me after late hours but it’s the Christmas season…after Christmas, you could ban it.” — Akeem Burgzorg

“People are not catering for people who have trouble with their heart, about babies, it’s very much disturbing. A friend of mine, it’s an old woman, nearly got a heart attack with it. Somebody just loosed that squib next to her and we had to just hold that woman to revive her. You have many more.” — Roselyn Pompey

“Not really, it doesn’t affect me, but everybody needs some excitement. You know, it’s fun but you got to take precautions.” –Dharmalall Surajpaul

“You’re sleeping at nights and then they set it off it can disturb you. In cases where you have people with heart problems and babies, I think that’s not good for them. For me, I’ve lost my hearing in my right ear, not because of that, but I’m scared if anything goes wrong with the other ear I’ll be totally deaf.” — Lynette Jacobs

Another Animal Rights Activist, Rae Bobb, says that she had a message of awareness for the Guyanese public.

“I want to send out a message to the churches and schools to have them educate the kids about the dangers of fireworks to animals and children.”

Bobb agrees with Manbodh and stated that enforcement of the country’s laws is the only way to move forward on the issue and further chided the police for their lackadaisical response to the problem

“At the end of the day you look and you see the vendors there right in front of the police, selling it all over Stabroek Market,” Bobb commented.

Recommendations coming from the Animal Activists are for the revision of Independence fireworks being held in close proximity to the zoo and the utilisation of silent fireworks as countries such as Italy currently practice.

And although Bobb believes that pet owners should not have to go out of their way to protect their animals when laws prohibiting the explosives exist, Manbodh gives pet owners some advice.

“To me a responsible owner is an owner who knows that something is going to happen and they take precautions,” She said. “Make sure your dogs are inside, the music is turned up, talk to your vet maybe they can give them a relaxant to calm them down so that they don’t react in sheer panic…do the best for them because they do the best for you all year long.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Surujballi is encouraging Guyanese to let this coming Christmas be one of consideration for the welfare of animals.

“Let us make an extra effort this Christmas season to ensure that the use of squibs and any other type noise-making devices be kept at an absolute minimum,” the Doctor appealed, “Perhaps we will evolve into such a caring nation that such ‘toys’ will not anymore be used, and definitely not to scare animals — our fellow travellers on this spaceship Earth.”