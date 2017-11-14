Man charged for killing ‘peacemaker’

ONE week after 27-year-old, Hafeez Douglas, was fatally stabbed after intervening in an argument between two brothers, at Christiana Street, North Ruimveldt, his attacker was on Tuesday charged with murder.

Jermaine Abel, 26, appeared before City Magistrate, Fabayo Azore, and was not required to plead to the capital offence which alleged that on November 8, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown he murdered Douglas.

Police Prosecutor, Corporal Dylon Bess told the court that the police file is incomplete and the post mortem report is still outstanding. The Magistrate adjourned the matter until tomorrow (Wednesday) and transferred it to the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

According to reports Abel and his brother were having an argument at a shop when Douglas intervened, causing another argument. Abel and Douglas then began to scuffle, during which Douglas was stabbed several times about the body with a sharp metal instrument.

He fell onto the roadway in front of a shop and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.