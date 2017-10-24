Nandlall caught lying

–Justice Singh calls him out over ‘utterly outrageous’ falsehoods

JUSTICE Claudette Singh has slammed as utterly outrageous a claim by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) executive member Anil Nandlall that the newly-appointed Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is being paid $800,000 monthly as an advisor to the Attorney-General.

Justice Singh was making reference to an article published in the October 23 edition of the Stabroek News under the headline, “By President’s own criteria, Patterson unfit for Gecom chairmanship – Nandlall.”

In the article at reference, Nandall seeks to discredit the new GECOM Chairman by questioning the information stated on his Curriculum Vitae (CV).

According to the article, Justice James Patterson, who is on the advisory committee to the Attorney-General, receives a salary of $800,000, a lie Justice Singh said she condemns in the strongest possible terms.

“The evidence available links him intricately to this government and to the People’s National Congress. He has been appointed as Adviser to the Attorney-General, a post for which he is paid a salary of $800,000 per month, so he is an employee of the Government,” Nandlall is quoted as saying in the article.

Justice Singh clarified that as a sitting member of the committee, she is paid a stipend of $15,000, while Justice Patterson, as chairman, is paid $20,000.

“It is an outright lie that is trying to besmirch the good name of the persons on the committee,” Justice Singh said on Monday.