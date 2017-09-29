Man remanded for CJIA cocaine bust

As the investigations continue into the missing cocaine from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary , 28-year-old Delvor Bunbury was charged in relation to the drug bust.

Bunbury, turned himself in , almost two weeks after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.

He appeared before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate Court today and was remanded to prison until October 20.

The illegal substance is related to the case involving ex-policeman Travis Mendonca, who was recently sentenced to three years in prison after almost four pounds of cocaine was discovered stashed in a false bottom of his suitcase .

The ex-cop was preparing to board a New York bound flight at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) when the discovery was made.