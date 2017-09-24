Sealey asks: Is the GFF still large and in-charge of football?

Dear Sir,

FROM a personal perspective in my previous letter, mention was made of my stewardship as Secretary, Georgetown Football League – Interim Management Committee. Our mandate was primarily regularising football within Georgetown, and this was successfully done, including organising five competitions.

At this juncture, I must extend my heartiest congratulations to former chairman, GFF – I. M.C., Dr. George Norton, upon his recent appointment as the Minister of Sports. In his own words, “the combination with Social Cohesion, would augur well for the future of sports in Guyana.” That aside, apart from being well said Doc, it would be interesting to know how the Sports Ministry, through its extended arm, Department of Sports, monitors 5–a-side tournaments, in relation to the rental of Government-maintained facilities.

In my previous letter, which was published in the Guyana Chronicle, I did outline my previous involvement in the sport as an administrator, and the relevant constitutional articulation towards relegating the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) and any other affiliate that fails to fulfil the criteria of “full membership” to “Associate” status devoid of “voting rights.”

Additionally, mention was also made of the 5-a-side football tournaments that are being organised by private promoters, with the National Gymnasium as the first choice venue, along with a few other asphalted open air venues.

Is there any consultation with the GFF or is any approval forthcoming from the sport’s governing body? What of “security” at the National Gymnasium, has that been enhanced? Is it compatible with the requirements of the Public Security Ministry? What is the official time of closure of the facility? Would it be fair to legitimate licensed bars and nightclub owners who pay their fair share of taxes and have to cease the sale of alcohol and other beverages at 02:00hrs but at the government-owned facility, sales continue uninterrupted?

Moreover, is there no consideration for proper parental upbringing of school-age children who are forced to wait on the promoter’s discretion for a 23:00hrs kick-off?

Doc, your plate is full but with this in mind I simply cannot fathom how the National Sports Commission can deny funding/sponsorship to the Athletics Association of Guyana for national representation in the Region. However, it presently is being listed as a sponsor to an ongoing 5-a-side tournament. Surely, this act of duplicity, as a festering sore, ought not to continue unchecked, since it reeks of unprofessionalism. There is no tangible evidence of development for futsal, which is not being played, but rather 5-a-side which is privately run.

It is my sincere desire that policies reflective of true and meaningful development encompassing all sports be reviewed. Over to you Doc!

Finally, I find it extremely strange that the GFF Executive hasn’t seen it fit to publicly extend its heartiest congratulations to the Hon. Dr. George Norton, MP, upon his recent appointment as the Sports Minister, while seeking to convene a meeting on the way forward for the sport, as protocol would dictate.

That aside, Editor, how come the other Associations are coordinating the NAMILCO-sponsored under-17 tournaments, and the GFA is doing nothing? Would it be fair to those youngsters from active associations to be outnumbered by players from a dormant GFA for national selection? When will the GFF 2017-18 season get underway? Why should two privately-run senior competitions be utilised as the yardstick for selecting a national squad to pursue training for an ‘international friendly’ next month?

In the words of a former national and club coach, Tobagonian, Desmond Alfred: “To love football, one must eat, sleep and dream of it,” if not you are wasting time.

Do we locally have lovers of the sport or lovers of themselves, position, trips, per diems and five star accommodation, along with exquisite dining?

Sadly, within all of this, while “the grass is growing, the horse is starving” and underdevelopment of the sport continues to flourish.

Where are the collective voices of the GFF General Council in righting the wrongs that continue unabatedly in the sport?

It is indeed a sad day for the sport but from a historical perspective, Dr. George Norton would be the first Sports Minister with a previous football administrative background.

Respectfully yours,

Lester Sealey