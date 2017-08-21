CARIFESTA XIII was officially declared open in Barbados on Sunday.

The Guyanese contingent was part of thousands who turned out to the Carifesta XIII Parade, which stretched from Queen’s Park to the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, the island’s capital. (Photo redit :Department of Public Information)

