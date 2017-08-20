The real cause behind men with enlarged abdomens

WHEN a woman is pregnant some people describe her as being ‘large’; she’s late; having a bun in the oven; in the family’s way; knocked-up; and a few more. The evidence of the woman being pregnant is quite obvious, because she is carrying a new born baby.

For a man, on the other hand, though having some of the same physical tendencies – enlarged, firm belly, may more be described as just being ‘large’.

Sedentary lifestyle equals hard, fat belly

Dr Ravindra Shiwnandan, a leading private medical practitioner here in Guyana explained that, “A sedentary lifestyle (where there is little or no physical activity) is a major reason for men to gain weight, especially weight around the belly, which can also be as a result of an over-abundance of visceral fat – fat which lies deep inside the body, especially around the belly and other internal organs.”

He further said that there are other reasons for men to have what seemed to be bloated bellies and these include poor diet that are high in calories or high in fat and which is used on a daily basis.

The ‘beer’ belly

Dr Shiwnandan pointed out that generally, eating too much of any food can cause weight gain in people, but noted that some foods are more likely to lead to the accumulation of belly fat than others.

He noted that drinking excess alcohol can cause the man to gain belly fat as well – the ‘beer belly’, but that beer alone should not take the blame. He stressed that drinking too much alcohol of any kind can increase belly fat, because alcohol contains calories and while some studies suggests wine might be an exception, he emphasised that the drinking of any kind of alcohol should be done in moderation.

“The less you drink the fewer calories you will consume and the less likely you will be to gain belly fat. On the other hand, if you have consumed too many beers, soda – ‘sweet drinks’, fruit punch and even the energy drinks, in addition to other sweet habits, then you will very likely get that large, hard belly,” he said, while stating that all these drinks and similar foods contain an abundance of calories, which would most likely encourage weight gain.

He explained that belly fat is not limited to the extra layer of padding located just below the skin, which is called subcutaneous fat; it also includes visceral fat — which lies deep inside the abdomen, surrounding the internal organs, increasing the risk of many other medical problems. Some of these problems, he noted, can cause cardiovascular disease (heart attacks or other related heart problems); insulin resistance and Type Two Diabetes; colorectal cancer; high blood pressure, as well as sleep apnea, all of which can result on premature death from any cause.

American College of Cardiology

Studies done by the American College of Cardiology has supported Dr Shiwnandan’s claim that once a man’s waist size is greater than 40 inches then there are clear indications that he is at a high risk of diabetes and heart disease. “Increasing stomach fat – especially the ‘hidden fat’ in your abdomen – is associated with newly identified and worsening heart disease risk factors, according to the study.

“These adverse changes in cardiovascular risk were evident over a relatively short period of time and persisted even after accounting for changes in body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference, two commonly used methods to estimate whether someone is a healthy weight or not,” the College reported.

Nothing to joke about

Sometimes the way a man may carry himself with his enlarged belly cause some people to laugh but studies have shown that it is no laughing matter and since the explanations are forthcoming on this particular physical and medical state of affair, then efforts must be made by many men, from a situation quite evident in Guyana, to stand up and fight this physical disorder and medical quandary.

Genetics and age may add to belly fat

Dr Shiwnandan said that people’s weight is largely determined by how they balance the calories they eat with the energy they burn. If they eat too much and exercise too little then they are likely to gain extra pounds, which would likely include belly fat.

This, he said, is coupled with aging, which also plays a role. “As you age, you lose muscle mass, especially if you are not physically active, making it more difficult to maintain the healthy weight necessary for the body to be in good condition,” he said. At the same time, he mentioned that the genes also play a significant role in a person’s chances of being overweight or obese.

Losing weight and exercising will shrink your middle

Eating and drinking healthy, as well as being consistent with exercises help men (and women) to lose weight and shrink belly fat.

Studies have shown that persons can tone abdominal muscles with crunches or other targeted abdominal exercises, but just doing these exercises will not just get rid of belly fat. And Dr Shiwnandan, while supporting and emphasising a healthy lifestyle – eating right, exercising and the like, stated that, especially in extreme cases of excess belly fat, there must be proper consultations with one’s physician in order to be guided in the right manner.

Meanwhile, he stressed that drinking of at least six to eight glasses of water daily; the inclusion of the plant-based foods, which includes fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains should be used as much as is possible. Additionally, choosing lean sources of protein such as foods that are low in fat, fish, limited processed meat, as well as limited saturated fat, as well as a conscious slimming down of portions of food were also recommended.

Dr Shiwnandan encouraged, “Losing belly fat takes effort and patience. To lose excess fat and keep it from coming back, aim for slow and steady weight loss. Consult your doctor for help getting started and staying on track.”