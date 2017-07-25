Roraima pilot dies in plane crash

RORAIMA Airways pilot, Colin Martin, perished on Tuesday afternoon after the Britten -Norman island aircraft he was operating crashed on landing at Eteringbang, in Region Seven (Cuyuni/Mazaruni).

Reports are that Captain Martin who was alone at the time was approaching the runway at the border location when he lost control of the aircraft bearing registration 8R-GRA.

Police Divisional Commander, Rabindradath Budhram told the Guyana Chronicle that the man’s motionless body was retrieved from the aircraft and flown to the city Tuesday night. Aviation sources said that the pilot was shuttling between Eteringbang and other airstrips on Tuesday.

Captain Martin, who served the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in the past, has been described by colleagues as one of the hardworking pilots at Roraima. He was credited with undertaking a number of medical evacuation flights from the hinterland. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

In August 2016, the same aircraft which was involved in Tuesday’s incident sustained substantial damage after it encountered mechanical problems during take-off at Eteringbang. The pilot lost control of the aircraft at the time and later crashed in a valley during an aborted take-off attempt. He escaped unhurt.

Pic save as Collin martin