Camudi found outside Vreed-en-Hoop Primary

A six-foot camudi was captured in a trench just outside of the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara Primary School on Thursday morning.

One spectator told the Guyana Chronicle that the snake was more than six feet in length and that it was in a stationary position because it had apparently just eaten, owing to the size of its belly.

Another spectator said children of the school usually lime on the bridge and that it was after one of them looked over and saw the snake that he went and informed a teacher. A resident of the area, who is said to be versed in catching snakes, pulled the reptile by its neck out of the trench with his bare hands.

Reports are that those who pluck and sell chicken nearby, in the vicinity of the gas station, usually have some of the waste go into the trench. The blood and other stuff could be responsible for harboring the snake, the spectator commented.

Initially, the snake was thought to be dead, but someone threw a piece of wood and it subsequently moved.