Pirates brutalise five fishers in Waini River

THE police are investigating a piracy attack on five seamen which occurred at the mouth of the Waini River, some 10 miles into the Atlantic Ocean.

The men who were left stranded at sea for over a week were rescued on Saturday by a passing vessel. The matter was reported to the police M.B. Tamakay Floating base.

On the same day, the men were escorted to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

The boat captain was identified as 41-year-old Muneshwar Bissoon, a fisherman of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to reports, earlier in the month, the captain and his crew left Hague Jib Shore, WCD in a 50- foot fishing boat powered by two Yamaha engines.

On May 14, they arrived at the Waini River mouth where they began their fishing and proceeded into the Atlantic Ocean until May 21.

Reports indicate that Bissoon and crew were in their cabin when they heard the sound of what appeared to be a boat engine next to their boat, and upon looking outside, they saw four masked men, two armed with large guns and the other two with cutlasses.

In split seconds, the two men armed with the cutlasses jumped on Bissoon’s boat and broadsided all members on board. The captain was chopped to the left side of his head and another crew member lost a finger.

After the ordeal, the crew was told to lie face down on the bow and the pirates who spoke English and Spanish proceeded to rob them.

The pirates stole the two Yamaha engines valued $$300,000 and a quantity of foodstuff valued $80,000, a quantity of fish valued $54, 0000, two cellphones, three drums of fuel valued $81,000, four 12- volt batteries, valued $140,000, one 12- volt water pump valued $35,000, two cylinders of cooking gas valued $24,000, a quantity of clothing valued $100,000 and other supplies. The pirates then made good their escape in another speedboat.