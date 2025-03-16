Some 500 house lots to be distributed at Moleson Creek

AT least 500 lots in Moleson Creek, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) will be allocated to citizens on Tuesday, according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal.

In an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, the minister revealed that the first set of allocations took place last year, and the distribution will continue on Tuesday. He noted that the lots being allocated cater to different income levels.

The housing minister also emphasised the government’s efforts to develop the housing sector in Region Six.

“We have on our system approximately 6,000 pending applicants for Region Six, and since we came into office, we allocated just under 2,000 in this first period. We couldn’t do any more than we had wanted, because we didn’t get the land,” Minister Croal said.

Minister Croal highlighted that the developments in Region Six have turned it into a hub for economic activity, and the government’s ambitious housing drive complements its broader national development plan.

“Home ownership is something we’ve committed to as a government, and, obviously, we talk about home ownership then it starts with developing the land, as well as allocating.

“In Region Six’s, case, we’ve had a hybrid; we’ve built some houses, and we’ve also allocated land,” he said.

With the projected allocation of three times the initial 10,000 house-lot allocation target this year alone, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government is well on its way to surpassing its overall target of 50,000 house lots before the end of its first term in office.

“In keeping with our Manifesto commitment, we have 10,000 house lots remaining [to be allocated]. But we can do more, and we are going to do more. And we will triple this; we will do this by 300 per cent. As a result, we have been able to move beyond the 10,000. In our engagements with the various regions, we have been able to come up with our target…,” Minister Croal posited.

According to the minister, this achievement is as a result of strategic planning, infrastructural development, and increased investments in the housing sector. He said house lots will be distributed in all 10 administrative regions.

Providing a breakdown of allocations, Minister Croal stated that in 2020, 2759 house lots were distributed, followed by 6,989 in 2021, 10,695 in 2022, and 9,056 in 2023. A record-breaking 10,797 house lots were distributed in 2024. Already, for this year, 512 were distributed. To date, a total of 40,808 residential house lots have been allocated under the PPP/C government.

Since taking office, the government has prioritised homeownership opportunities for citizens, particularly low-and middle-income families. Several initiatives have been undertaken to ensure an increase in the rate of housing development throughout the country. These cover the expansion of housing schemes, putting up the necessary infrastructures like roads, bridges, and drainage, and partnering with financial institutions for easy mortgage accessibility.

The ‘Dream Realised’ events and housing drives have played a crucial role in streaming the allocation process, ensuring that individuals access lots in a timely manner. Notably, the Ministry of Housing has introduced programmes to facilitate homeownership for single-parents, other vulnerable groups, and young professionals.