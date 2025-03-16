-First Lady opens Independence Park in Anna Regina

EXCITEMENT filled the air on Saturday afternoon as the much-anticipated Anna Regina Independence Park was officially opened to the public. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was led by Guyana’s First Sons, Zayd and Ilan Ali, alongside their mother Her Excellency Arya Ali, and other children from the region, fulfilling a promise made to residents of Region Two last year.

Situated near the State House with access from the Anna Regina Public Road, the newly built park is equipped with modern washroom facilities, free Wi-Fi, an outdoor gym, a play area, gazebos, garbage receptacles, and enhanced security measures.

In her remarks, Mrs. Ali emphasised that the park is part of the National Beautification Project, made possible through perseverance and dedication. She highlighted that the initiative was a collaborative effort between the Office of the First Lady, the Regional Democratic Council, the Ministry of Public Works, and private sector partner, Sheriff Guyana.

“When the government and the private sector work together, we can create real change, and I want to thank the people of Anna Regina for your unwavering support,” Mrs. Ali said.

The First Lady called on the community to see the park as a symbol of hope, stressing that development is not just about infrastructure but about improving lives.

“This park is more than just a place of leisure. It is a space where families can gather, where children can play safely, where seniors can relax, where persons can gain employment and where our community can come together. It is an investment in your well-being and in the future of your children. Because when we invest in our people, we invest in the future of Guyana,” she said.

Mrs. Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing Guyana’s landscape and ensuring that citizens have access to well-maintained public spaces. The park is strategically designed to serve the entire Region Two, offering state-of-the-art recreational facilities that will stimulate local economic activity.

First Lady Ali underscored the park’s economic benefits, explaining how improved recreational spaces can attract visitors and boost local businesses. She also emphasised the importance of community involvement in maintaining the park’s standards.

Mrs. Ali noted too that the transformation in Anna Regina and across the Essequibo Coast is just the beginning for the region and Guyana.

“Across the country, your government is working tirelessly to improve roads, expand access to education, and create more opportunities for young people. We believe that progress should not be limited to Georgetown or the coastland. It must reach every region, every town, and every home. And I stand here today to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind,” the First Lady added.

Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan expressed appreciation for the gesture which he described as “much needed” for the municipality.

“Parks foster a sense of pride for communities and this is what this park does for us. Let us recognise the significance of this moment and may it serve as a reminder of the great work being done in our region,” he said, adding the work of the First Lady continues to uplift communities across Guyana.

“This park will not only enhance the town’s ambiance but also create ripple economic opportunities for many,” Mohan said.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva described the opening as a “blessed moment for Region Two.” She noted that the region was in dire need of such a facility and expressed gratitude for the continued support from the Office of the First Lady.

“Parents now have a safe and beautiful place to bring their children. This park is a significant addition to our region’s development,” De Silva said.

She highlighted several interventions made in the region by the First Lady since she assumed office, noting that thousands of girls in the region are presently benefitting from the First Lady’s Menstrual Hygiene Initiative which provides free sanitary pads to school-age girls in all regions.

“Last year, almost 50 of our entrepreneurs benefitted from training through the Office of the First Lady so her work continues to positively impact thousands of people of across all ages,” the Regional Chairperson noted.

More than 10 parks and public spaces have been developed across Guyana under the National Beautification Project. The project aims to safeguard the scenic qualities of Guyana’s roadways, urban spaces, and countryside through scenic revitalisation; and promote social cohesion through recreational activities and community development. Scenic revitalisation can both motivate and accelerate community renewal and reinvestment as part of a larger economic development plan.