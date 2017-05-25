Small Business Bureau gets new CEO

LOVELL PORTER has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small Business Bureau (SBB) effective June 1, 2017.

Lovell holds a master’s degree in business administration, a master’s degree in human resource management and a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

He was selected from a list of 28 applicants of whom 17 were interviewed and four shortlisted.

The mandate of the SBB includes monitoring the implementation of the Small Business Act of 2004, improving access to finance for micro and small enterprise, and developing and monitoring the implementation of the Small Business Procurement Programme.

It is also the executing agency for the Micro and Small Enterprise Development (MSED) Project and the Building Alternatives for Vulnerable Groups Project, funded through Guyana REDD + Investment Fund (GRIF).